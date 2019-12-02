Area briefs

Holiday concert upcoming

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is adding a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

This free concert will feature some of the finest vocalists in the area. It will be a night of opera and holiday cheer with Natalie Drury, soprano; Gabriella Erbacher, mezzo; Aaron Gouge, bass baritone; Maria Hess, soprano; Bradley McCarroll, tenor and Rachel Watts, soprano. The concert will be held in the ballroom because of the outstanding acoustics. Steven Aldredge will accompany on Hayner’s grand piano.

Since 1998, this intimate chamber series has been presented at the Hayner on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. Beginning in 2017, concert pianist Steven Aldredge began as the host. Aldredge is also a sought-after composer and an educator at Wright State University.

The series is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the residents of Troy and loyal sponsors.

Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events at www.TroyHayner.org.

Santa coming to town

TIPP CITY — Santa Claus has been checking his list and is coming to Tipp City from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 to visit all of the boys and girls at Broadway Elementary School.

Come and get your picture taken with Santa while you tell him what is on your Christmas list. There will also be cookies, milk, and juice — a Santa style breakfast. There will be music, games and crafts.

Bring a donation of non-perishable food or a new unwrapped toy for admission. Toys and food will go to Needy Basket for distribution to local families.

Member of month named

CASSTOWN — The December 2019 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Justin Hawkins, son of Darla and Randy Hawkins.

He is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Hawkins was a recent member of the District FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Team. He was the highest placing individual from Miami East at the district competition. Hawkins has attended FFA Camp, assisted with the Cruise-in for Suicide Prevention event, and is the co-chair of the Safety Committee in which he helped with the fall seat belt awareness event. His Supervised Agricultural Experience Program consists of a large vegetable garden.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.