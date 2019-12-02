Jannazo to end lecture series

TROY — “September Glory,” one pilot’s story of the 1947 National Air Races, will be told at 7 p.m. Dec. 5t at WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

John Jannazo, former USAF fighter pilot, will present the details of this story and reveal his personal connection with this 52-year-old story at the final lecture of the Aviation Lecture Series.

Following World War II, the National Air Races, held each year at Cleveland’s Airport, attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators over Labor Day weekend. Every big name and every big company with America’s growing aviation industrial complex was there. With multiple categories of races, the final race, the Thompson Trophy Race, was an event as large as today’s Super Bowl. The winner of the race would find his picture on the front page of newspapers across the nation. September Glory is the true story of one pilot, his quest for fame and fortune in the 1947 Thompson Trophy Race, and a personal look back into one often forgotten aspect of our nation’s aviation history.

John “Jazz” Jannazo, served 21 years in the USAF, with over 3,400 hours in multiple fighter aircraft with world-wide assignments, to include the F-106 Delta Dart and the F-15C Eagle, and combat tours in the Southwest Asia Theater. In addition to his time as a fighter pilot and squadron commander, Jannazo also had extensive experience in development of new fighter technologies prior to transitioning to industry. He has a Master’s Degree in Modern US History, has been an adjunct professor for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with their Aviation History section, and is currently a consultant to several major defense based corporations.

All aviation lectures are free and open to the public. Donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.