Vandalia man sentenced to five years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Vandalia man will spend five years in prison for having sexual conduct with two female minors.

On Monday, Dustin Schwytzer, 28, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for third-degree felony sexual battery and 16 months in prison for fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The sentences will run concurrent with one another. Upon his release, he will serve a mandatory five years on post-release control. He also will register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life. He met both of the victims on social media.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall told Schwytzer that he “preys on young girls” and found his background and history “disturbing.”

Wall also reported Schwytzer continued to contact one of the victims after she tried to break off their relationship. She said the female minor changed her phone number and witnessed him parked out front of her house. A Milton-Union High School counselor reported the then alleged sexual misconduct after one of the victims asked how she could get a restraining order against him. The second female victim, age 16, was assaulted in a McDonald’s parking lot after Schwytzer was able to be alone with the girl after two others in the car left.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker requested a prison sentence. Parker said, “Just reading the police report will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.”

Parker said Schwytzer had a history of “dating children” and noted there were likely other victims who failed to come forward. Parker also said if the court were to sentence Schwytzer to community control, parents of young girls “should be on high alert.”

Parker also told the court Schwytzer also may be involved with another 17-year-old girl. Schwytzer later said the 17-year-old female was “just a friend” who visited him in jail last week. He also said he had a girlfriend in her early 20s who lived Bowling Green. Judge Wall then noted Schwytzer provided three different ages of his “girlfriend.”

Prior to sentencing, Schwytzer told the court he “fully intended to stay away from younger people.”

“I feel bad about what I did,” he said.

He later said he prayed for peace for both of the victims and their families. Judge Wall later said she didn’t believe a word Schwytzer said.

“You’ve done nothing to help yourself,” she said. “You hung out with children, girls, that are 10 years younger than you.”

Schwytzer was granted 70 days of jail credit.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

