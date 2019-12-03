Area briefs

YMCA offers SNL event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live event on Saturday, Dec. 14 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Recycling award given

TROY — Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. and the city of Troy have announced the newest recipient of the Rumpke “Look Who Is Recycling” quarterly reward program for city of Troy residents who actively participate in recycling. The recipient is the Chris Starnes family, who live on Scott Street. In the response to the question, “why do you recycle,” Chris Starnes wrote: “The more items we can keep out of the landfills, the better for our community and environment. We have a family of 5; while many complain about the size of the city’s new trash cans, we are much more likely to fill our recyclables than our trash cart.”

To educate residents on the subject of recycling and to encourage participation in Troy’s curbside recycling program, Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the city’s curbside recycling contractor, has included Troy residents in Rumpke’s quarterly reward program. For those interested in this program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “why do you recycle?”

Starnes received a gift bag provided by Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., which includes several items and a gift card from a local restaurant. He was presented with the gift bag on behalf of Rumpke by Mayor Michael Beamish at the Troy City Council meeting held Dec. 2.

Rum River Blend to be featured

PIQUA — “The Sounds of the Holidays” with Rum River Blend will be featured at the Dec. 11 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon for $7 per person.

The group, which is based in Troy, performs a blend of traditional bluegrass, folk, gospel and children’s songs.

‘The audience is encouraged to join in on the fun,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “This will be a festive time with lots of holiday songs to hear and also join in on,” added Baker.

Linda Tatarian, the leader of the band, plays a five-string banjo and sings while her husband, Chris, plays rhythm guitar and sings back-up vocals. The group, which has been performing since 1992, also consists of Bill Benning playing acoustic/electric bass guitar, Carl Phillis on the fiddle and Mark Acton occasionally joins the group with harmonious vocals and the mandolin.

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, Dec. 9. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15 -11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings by a UVMC nurse. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.