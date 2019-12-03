Visitation held for fallen MCEI Skelton

Flags in Arcanum fly at half-staff as visitation for Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Kimra J. Skelton is being held on Tuesday at the Arcanum Field House. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday. According to an OSHP press rrelease, on Wednesday, November 27, MCEI Skelton was parked in a crossover when her vehicle was struck on Interstate 75 in Miami County. MCEI Skelton joined the Patrol in October 2005 as a traveling dispatcher assigned to the Piqua District Headquarters. In 2011, she transferred to the Piqua Driver License Examination Station as a driver license examiner 1. In 2016, she was promoted to a motor vehicle inspector and transferred to the Piqua District Commercial Enforcement Unit. In 2017, she was promoted to a motor carrier enforcement inspector.

Flags in Arcanum fly at half-staff as visitation for Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Kimra J. Skelton is being held on Tuesday at the Arcanum Field House. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday. According to an OSHP press rrelease, on Wednesday, November 27, MCEI Skelton was parked in a crossover when her vehicle was struck on Interstate 75 in Miami County. MCEI Skelton joined the Patrol in October 2005 as a traveling dispatcher assigned to the Piqua District Headquarters. In 2011, she transferred to the Piqua Driver License Examination Station as a driver license examiner 1. In 2016, she was promoted to a motor vehicle inspector and transferred to the Piqua District Commercial Enforcement Unit. In 2017, she was promoted to a motor carrier enforcement inspector. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_120319mju_osp_skelton.jpg Flags in Arcanum fly at half-staff as visitation for Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Kimra J. Skelton is being held on Tuesday at the Arcanum Field House. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday. According to an OSHP press rrelease, on Wednesday, November 27, MCEI Skelton was parked in a crossover when her vehicle was struck on Interstate 75 in Miami County. MCEI Skelton joined the Patrol in October 2005 as a traveling dispatcher assigned to the Piqua District Headquarters. In 2011, she transferred to the Piqua Driver License Examination Station as a driver license examiner 1. In 2016, she was promoted to a motor vehicle inspector and transferred to the Piqua District Commercial Enforcement Unit. In 2017, she was promoted to a motor carrier enforcement inspector.