One dead, 2 injured, in SR41 crash

ALCONY — A crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer and a pickup truck resulted in one fatality and two injuries on Tuesday evening.

First Responders were called to St. Rt. 41 at Alcony-Conover Road just before 11 p.m. on the report of the crash and vehicles into a house.

Responding units found a semi-tractor and trailer had impacted a pickup truck. The force of the crash caused both trucks to impact a garage and a home, causing heavy damage to both structures. A gas meter was severed causing a natural gas leak that was a source of concern for rescuers as they worked to reach victims.

The driver of the semi was transported by EMS to Troy Kettering Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was trapped for more than 30 minutes before he could be removed from the vehicle. He was transported to a Dayton hospital by CareFlight. A female passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn.

Damage to the home was so severe that deputies called an engineer to inspect the damage and advise on how to remove the trucks without the house collapsing.

The crash in being investigated by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies who said that their preliminary findings were that the semi was westbound on St. Rt. 41 and the pickup truck northbound on Alcony-Conover when for an as yet unknown reason the pickup apparently pulled into the path of the semi. The impact drove both vehicles into the garage and house.

None of the victims names have been released. A crash reconstruction team remains on the scene and both St. Rt. 41 and Alcony-Conover Roads remain closed as deputies complete their investigation and the crash is cleared.

By Mike Ullery

