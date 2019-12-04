Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Nov. 21

• Hinder’s, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 26

• Future 4 Families, 840 Arthur Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 27

• 116 W. Main LLC, 116 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• 111 W. Water St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 3

• Little Caesars, 1408 W. Main St., Troy — The pizza rack covers were observed in disrepair; slices, cuts and sections missing. Replace to allow for easily-cleanable surfaces.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris build-up: 1. The pizza flour holding shelves 2. The bottom shelves of prep tables 3. The shelving units across from the pizza hot-holding boxes 4. The shelving units in the dirty dish area 5. The pizza holding racks.

In the dirty dish area, inadequate amounts of grout were observed between the floor tiles. To prevent the pooling of water, regrout.