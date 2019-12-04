Troopers seize $17,714 worth of suspected cocaine

Staff Report

COLUMBUS — Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges on Tuesday against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Miami County .

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 500 grams of suspected cocaine worth approximately $17,714.

On Nov. 21, at 1:57 p.m., troopers stopped a rented 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia registration for marked lanes and turn signal violations on Interstate 75. Criminal indicators were observed, and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Orlando L. Jackson, 27, of Cincinnati, was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in suspected cocaine, both first-degree felonies, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

At his Nov. 26 preliminary hearing, Jackson’s bond on the two charges was set at $17,500. Jackson posted the surety bond and has been released from jail. Jackson’s charges will be presented to a grand jury for consideration.

If convicted, he could face up to 23 years in prison and up to a $42,500 fine.