Vincent Wenrick, right, a kindergarten student at Washington Primary School in Piqua, assists actors from Madcap Puppets, out of Cincinnati in their rendition of Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, at the school on Wednesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_120419mju_washington_madcap.jpg Vincent Wenrick, right, a kindergarten student at Washington Primary School in Piqua, assists actors from Madcap Puppets, out of Cincinnati in their rendition of Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, at the school on Wednesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today