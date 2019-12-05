Troy City Schools students participate in science fair

TROY — Twenty Troy City Schools students in grades 6-8 participated in a science fair Tuesday at Troy Junior High School.

Under the guidance of Amita Snyder and Kelly Wolfe, students spent the past several weeks working on their projects. All projects were then judged and scored by current or retired science professionals or educators.

The grand prize went to Truth Santiago for her project on desiccants (drying agents). The peoples’ choice award, as voted on by those in attendance, went to the team of Dean Hampshire and Matt Stamps for their project, “How Many Licks to Get to the Center?”

Other science fair competitors included: the team of Dylan Arnold and Holden Dobrzeniecki, Ike Hampshire, Lee Stanton, Hayden Taylor, the team of Colton Morefield and Zoe Reyes-Frias, the team of Nate Reynolds and Chet Snyder, Sophie Love, the team of Luke Hotchkiss and Gavin Palkovic, the team of Grace Herzog and Alexis Vanzant, Rylee Campbell, Laya Lucas and Jordon Monnin.

The event was sponsored by the Troy Noon Optimists. The following businesses and organizations donated gifts for students and evaluators: Edison State Community College, Honda, Miami County 4H, Miami County Sanitary Engineering, Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, Pure Smiles Dentistry and Upper Valley Medical Center.