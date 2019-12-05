International market to open in Tipp

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Remodeling work is almost complete at La Plaza Tapatia International Market in Tipp City, and the store’s owners say the new grocery should be ready to open sometime in January.

“We’re working very hard,” said co-owner Nancy Delgado, who purchased the store with her husband Daniel. “We were really hoping for this month, but I think it’s probably going to be in the beginning of next year.”

Located in the former Tipp City Foodtown location on Main Street, La Plaza Tapatia International Market will carry a full line of groceries ranging from produce to deli and bakery items. “It’s going to be a little bit of everything, but still a grocery store like it was,” Delgado said. “We’re really trying to focus on our produce and bakery, the meat department and all of that.”

The store will occupy approximately 2,400 square feet of space, and will employ approximately 20-25 people. Preference will be given to employees who previously worked at the Tipp City Foodtown. “We’re going to consider the people who used to work here first,” Delgado said. “We’re going to reach out to them first, as soon as we have a date.”

“You know the people; you feel comfortable, and we want to keep that same atmosphere,” she said.

Tipp City residents, Delgado and her husband purchased equipment for the store from Tipp City Foodtown owner Jim Davis, who also owns grocery stores in Trotwood, Dayton and Sidney. The Tipp City and Trotwood Foodtown locations both closed this fall.

“As soon as we heard that the Tipp Foodtown was going to close, we started doing our research,” Delgado said. “I think it was in September when they said the store was going to close, so we started kind of doing our investigation to find out who was the owner and trying to talk to him.”

Delgado and her husband are also working with Gustavo Salazar, who owns the original La Plaza Tapatia International Market in Columbus, and is helping to open the new Tipp City location.

“My husband and Gustavo Slazar are good friends,” Delgado said. “So my husband reached out to him. He came to Tipp and looked at the location, and he was interested.

“My husband and I live here in Tipp City, and our kids grew up here,” she said. “We were kind of glad that this is happening; it has been a challenge, but we’re working on it and excited. Gustavo, he’s excited, too.”

“We’re just working hard,” she said. “Hopefully, we can open the doors very soon.”