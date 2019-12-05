Senior citizens center receives gift

TROY — The Troy Senior Citizens Center received a generous gift from an estate to be used to improve the center’s kitchen area.

On Dec. 3, Park Superintendent Jeremy Drake reported to the city’s Park Board of Commissioners that the Troy Senior Citizens Center was gifted $15,000. The estate’s will requested the funds to be used for the improvements at the center, specifically the kitchen or office area.

According to Troy Senior Citizens Center Director Tamara Baynard-Ganger, the donation was made by the late Doris High.

The center received the gift in October 2016, said Baynard-Ganger, who said High passed away in April 2016.

“It was a complete surprise. She was a very active member and a very kind lady,” she said. “It’s finally the right time to do some updates around here and we have the money to work with in the kitchen.”

She said High was a woman that would receive word of a need and then would help fulfill that need — large or small.

Baynard-Ganger said the project was only possible because of the members of the parks department providing all the labor for the center’s improvements.

“Thanks to the parks department, we would not be doing what we are doing with these funds because we wouldn’t be able to afford the labor. It’s a blessing.”

Baynard-Ganger said the kitchen will be “gutted” and new appliances, counter tops and flooring will be added. She also said flooring will be installed in the office and craft room area using some general funds.

“We are going to spiffy it up,” she said. “We are super stoked about it, honestly, I can’t wait. It’s going to help us a lot and be nice.”

Drake said staff would begin to paint and install new appliances and cabinetry in the kitchen area in January. Drake said the funds went directly to the center, not through the city, but the park department staff would perform the work inside the building.

Drake also said the center has recently formed a strategic planning committee to come up with annual, five- and 10-year plans for the center.

“There’s some really cool things happening at the senior center,” Drake said.

In other news:

Hobart Arena and recreation director Ken Siler reported the arena’s activities are in full swing with hockey tournaments, public ice skating sessions and other upcoming ticketed events.

“We are really focused on ice right now, it’s that time of the year,” said Siler , who said arena staff is preparing for its concert and entertainment events, which will increase after the new year.

Kappers noted the arena’s number of walkers using the corridor for exercise.

Siler said approximately 200-250 people walk at the arena a day. Siler said eight laps equals a mile in the arena.

Golf Director Kyler Booher said while the arena’s season ramps up, the golf course’s winds down.

Booher reported there are no price increases in course fees in the proposed 2020 Miami Shores Golf Course fee schedule. The board approved to keep Miami Shores golf fees to remain the same as 2019.

Booher recommended the following language changes to the fee schedule for 2020:

• Due to negative feedback, eliminate last year’s new fee for “non-golfer ride along fee,” which charged non-golfers $7 to ride along in carts

• Eliminate “single rider fee” due to confusion that players have to pay extra every time they ride by themselves, which is not true.

• Eliminate locker fees since the new clubhouse no longer has lockers.

• Change “Note” for memberships. There are no limitations on the number of memberships sold. Include language that memberships do not include cart fees, which is a frequently asked question.

Kappers requested Booher monitor the impact of eliminating language regarding the limit of memberships sold in 2020. Kappers said the limit of memberships language was added to the fee schedule to keep wear and tear of frequent players on the course to a minimum without raising fees.

Booher said there was no concern in too many unlimited play/full memberships being sold. Booher said he doesn’t see that membership being abused by current players, the majority that walk the course, and he’ll continue to keep track of that statistic in 2020.

Kappers requested Siler and Booher meet to discuss ways to increase banquet or other gatherings at the Miami Shores clubhouse, The Shoreline, to generate revenue.

The board adjourned into executive session to discuss compensation of public employees. No board action was taken.

By Melanie Yingst

© 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

