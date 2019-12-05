Area briefs

Holiday camp set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a winter holiday day camp program for first through sixth graders (kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate).

Camp will run Dec. 23, 27 and 30 and Jan. 2-3 at the Piqua and Robinson branches. Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, or watching a movie at Cinemark Piqua, along with swimming and gym games. An informational flier with specific daily activities is available at each branch.

Register at either branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622. The cost is $20 per day for members and $26 per day for non-members.

Formore information, contact the front desk at 440-9622.

Make a holiday gnome, wreath

PIQUA — A Craft + Connect: Gnomes program will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a cute, no-sew holiday gnome.

A Craft + Connect: Wreaths also will be offered from 1-3 p.m. in the Louis Room.

Limit 12 adults/teens for each class. Pre-register at 773-6753.

Teens can hang out

WEST MILTON — Teens ages 12 and up will decorate Christmas cookies and hang out with friends at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Contact 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. No registration required.

Soup-er Soups program set

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

PEEP session upcoming

TROY — Reconnect your preschooler and sign them up for the Winter I session of PEEP.

The Winter I session runs Jan. 8 through Feb. 12. This nature-based preschool program for potty-trained 3-to-5 year olds still has openings for the Wednesday afternoon class from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sessions run for six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members per child.

All fees are due upon registration (cash or check only). Class size is limited to 12 children.