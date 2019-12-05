Demo begins for Marias Tech expansion

COVINGTON — Demolition has begun on six buildings in downtown Covington to prepare for the expansion of Marias Technology, which provides software testing and system implementation services.

In May, President and CEO Chris Haines of Marias Technology announced the construction of a new 26,000-square-foot, three-story building. The new facility will face High Street and will be west of their current facility at 25 E. Wright St., which they also plan to invest improvements into as well. They also plan on hiring a minimum of 10 new people each year going into the future.

The six buildings being demolished were deemed not salvageable. Marias Technology’s new facility will include retail space on the first floor for a new coffee shop called Glacier View Coffee that they will also own and operate, and Marias Technology office spaces will occupy the second and third floors.

Marias Technology, which is 100 percent owned by the Haines family, has been in business for a little over 10 years. They currently have approximately 46 employees, and they have seen growth in both their staff and in their customers. The insurance companies they work with range in size from $4 million to over $5 billion in writings and are located throughout the U.S.

They plan to break ground on the construction of the new facility sometime between March and May of 2020. They expect to be occupying the new facility by the end of 2020. The cost of the aquisitions, demolition, and construction is estimated at approximately $3 million.

Choice One Engineering has handled the survey work for the project and will continue to advise on the project. Greenville Federal is financing the project.

Demolition has begun on six commercial buildings, all owned by Marias Technology, on the east side of High Street in downtown Covington. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_120519mju_cov_buildingdemo.jpg Demolition has begun on six commercial buildings, all owned by Marias Technology, on the east side of High Street in downtown Covington. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today