Fifth Third Bank experiencing network outage

MIAMI VALLEY — Fifth Third Bank is reportedly experiencing network issues, resulting in locations to close and some customers reporting they have been unable to access their funds.

Requests for comment at local Fifth Third Bank locations and its headquarters in Cincinnati have been unsuccessful.

Fifth Third Bank’s Twitter account posted, “We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

It is unclear when this issue will be resolved.