Meet Clyde

Hello my name is Clyde, I was found running loose on East Snyder Road in Fletcher. I am an adult male boxer mix and I am looking for my forever home. If you are interested in me, please contact the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.