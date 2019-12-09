Troy man to serve 10 years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man will spend the next decade in prison for first-degree felony vehicular homicide from a single-vehicle accident on Oct. 8, 2018.

On Monday, John Robbins, 51, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison by Judge Jeannine Pratt in Miami County Common Pleas Court. He entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty by the court in a hearing on Oct. 31.

Robbins was the driver of a van when he lost control and hit a tree on County Road 25-A, near Boone Drive in Troy.

The passenger, 51-year-old Roy Staten III, of Troy, died from his injuries. Robbins was also transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight and appeared in a wheelchair in court.

“You killed someone — a human being, your friend, your neighbor,” Pratt said.

Pratt said all 10 years of Robbins’ sentence was mandatory with no early release options. She also suspended his driver’s license for his lifetime and ordered him to pay restitution of $5,075.45 to a family member who paid for Staten’s funeral. The state agreed to remain silent during sentencing. No fine was imposed and Robbins will serve five years of mandatory post-release control.

Prior to sentencing, Pratt reviewed Robbins’ adult criminal and traffic violation history, which included an open container violation and four OVI’s, two of which were amended to lesser offenses, as well as driver’s license suspensions and failure to reinstate, physical control of a vehicle and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and multiple other traffic infractions. Pratt also noted Robbins failed to express genuine remorse for his conduct.

Pratt also stated Robbins was found to be under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine compounds and four types of fentanyl-related drugs.

Robbins’ public defense attorney Stephen King said Robbins acknowledged that Staten’s life was lost in the incident, but it was not intentional. King also said Robbins was under the influence of fentanyl at the time of the accident and had used the drug due to being cut off from pain medication and didn’t know other compounds were in the drugs.

King said it “was a sad case” and Robbins had issues of his own and requested a minimum sentence. Robbins had no comment during the hearing.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins reported to the court that Robbins had no jail credit.

Staten’s mother, JoAnn Staten, made a statement to the court about her son’s death. She said the day Staten died was “the day my life changed forever.”

“John got a scratch on his head. My son died,” she said.

She called Robbins an irresponsible person. The court also received statements from two other family members.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_Robbins.jpg

John Robbins, 51, guilty of vehicular homicide

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst by email at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst by email at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.