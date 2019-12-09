Area briefs

Open house set

COVINGTON — A retirement open house for Pam Schaffer, who has worked more than 33 years at J.R. Clarke Public Library will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the library.

Schaffer has served in a variety of positions and will be retiring as the library’s cataloger.

Miller to speak at Connections

PIQUA — Catlin Miller from Miller’s Flowers in Greenville is the guest speaker for the YWCA Connections program on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The group will be meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St.

Miller will discuss decorating your home for the holidays and beyond.

“She will share expert tips and tricks with us to create a warm and welcoming space for you your friends and family to enjoy,” said Terri Sherman, Connections committee member. “She will show us how to continue the holiday spirit all year with some fun ways and ideas to re-purpose holiday decorations.”

The group will also be collecting adult-sized socks to share with the Upper Valley Career Center.

“Socks are the number one requested clothing item for families in need,” continued Sherman.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Dec. 12, by calling 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA.

Internship offered at BNC

TROY — Brukner Nature Center has a spring/summer internship program for qualified individuals that begins in April and runs through September.

Get hands-on experience in education programs, learn to handle BNC’s wildlife ambassadors, provide care to injured and orphaned wildlife, plus much more.

For detailed information and/or to submit a cover letter and resume, contact wildlife@bruknernaturecenter.com or visit http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/internshipflyer.pdf for complete details.