A vehicle rests on its side following a two-vehicle crash at West Main Street and Experiment Farm Road d on Tuesday morning. There were no serious injuries.

A vehicle rests on its side following a two-vehicle crash at West Main Street and Experiment Farm Road d on Tuesday morning. There were no serious injuries. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_121019mju_crash_westmain.jpg A vehicle rests on its side following a two-vehicle crash at West Main Street and Experiment Farm Road d on Tuesday morning. There were no serious injuries. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today