West Milton plans Christmas parade, tree lighting

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The village of West Milton will hold its first Christmas parade and tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 14, offering holiday caroling, free cookies and hot chocolate and photos with Santa starting at 5:30 p.m.

“There will be a parade that starts at the West Milton municipal building,” village council chairwoman Sarah Copp said. “We’re inviting cars, trucks, tractors, horse carriages; whatever and whoever would like to participate.”

The Christmas parade starts at 5:30 p.m., and will end with the tree lighting ceremony.

“They’ll end here at the cross section of Hamilton and State Route 48,” Copp said. “We’ll be doing the tree lighting directly following the parade, and then we’ll also be serving hot chocolate and cookies. People can take pictures with Santa if they would like to do that, and we’re going to be singing Christmas carols around the tree.”

Downtown shops and businesses will stay open during the ceremony, which is sponsored by the village of West Milton and Kasey’s Outdoor Services.

“Kasey’s Outdoor Services is providing the hot chocolate and cookies,” Copp said. “They do landscaping and snow removal.”

Those wishing to participate in the parade are asked to meet at the West Milton municipal building at 5 p.m.

“You just show up,” Copp said. “Just show up at the municipal building at 5 o’clock.”

This will be the first year for the parade and tree lighting ceremony, and it is Copp’s first year organizing it.

“I’m on village council,” she said, “so I’m just kind of helping to organize it all.”

“This is the first year,” Copp said, “We’re hoping to make it an annual event, and to make it more organized and even better next year. Last year, we had a tree lighting and Santa but we didn’t have the hot chocolate and cookies, and we didn’t have the parade or anything,” she said.

“We’re going to start trying to have a lot more events,” Copp said. “In February, we’ll be having a sip ‘n shop downtown.”