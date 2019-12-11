Source of gas leak, ID’d, repaired.

Crews from Vectren work to repair a reported natural gas leak on Wednesday morning. The leak was first thought to be coming from the area of the new medical center under construction. Piqua Fire Department officials said that Vectren workers traced the issue to a pair of heating units on top of the Cinemark building. Repairs were made and Vectren officials said that they will return to the site to insure the problem is fixed.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today