Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 3

POSSESSION: Kelli Brandon, 36, of Covington, was cited for fifth-degree felony identity fraud and possession of a controlled substance and drug abuse instrument.

THEFT: Matthew Link, 30, a resident at the Royal Inn, Troy, was cited for theft and possession of criminal tools and falsification.

Dec. 4

OVI: William McDaniel, 62, of Troy, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal with conviction within 20 years, and assured clear distance in the area of Staunton Road and North Market Street.

Dec. 5

POSSESSION: Kenneth Pack, 39, of Troy, was cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument.

UNDERAGE: Zachary Sanger, 19, of Troy, was cited for offenses involving underage persons at Hobart Arena.

UNDERAGE: Rees Melton, 19, of Troy, was cited for offenses involving underage persons at Hobart Arena.

Dec. 6

THEFT: An Amazon package was reported stolen from the 100 block of South Walnut.

SAFECRACKING: Dezarae Johnson, 31, and Shirlene Saunders, 28, both of Columbus, were charged with fourth-degree felony safecracking. Saunders was also cited for criminal damaging.

COMPLICITY: Nolie Houston, 32, of Columbus, was cited for fourth-degree felony complicity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: Farah Holter, 43, of Casstown, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

Dec. 7

ASSAULT: Brantley Longacre, 23, of Troy, was cited for fourth-degree felony assault of a police officer and misdemeanor assault and open container from an incident at Kroger.

THEFT: Matthew Dunlap, 20, of Troy, was cited for theft.

POSSESSION: Thaddeus Neeld, 48, of St. Paris, was cited for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: Stacey Wood, 41, of Springfield, was cited for theft and possession of criminal tools from Kohl’s.

FALSIFICATION: Thomas Maxon Jr., 22, of Troy, was charged with falsification.

THEFT: Krystal Burge, 29, of Springfield, was charged with theft from Kohl’s.

POSSESSION: Benjamin Kersey, 22, of Troy, was cited for fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 9

POSSESSION: Allie Crawford, 18, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana in the area of West Race and South Ridge Avenue.

THEFT: An officer responded to the South Dorset Subway on a theft complaint. An employee allegedly stole money from the business. Case pending.

TRESPASSING: Fanny Kerr, 41, of Troy, was cited for two counts of criminal trespass in the area of East Ross Street.

Dec. 10

SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT: Nicole Gilbert, 28, of Troy, was cited for failure to stop for a stopped school bus in the area of King Chapel Drive and 2400 block of South Andrews Drive on Nov. 18.