Ellen, Justin Timberlake gift Troy family

TROY (WDTN) – A Troy family received a very special gift this week from Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Timberlake during “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.”

Stan Bender was diagnosed with ALS three years ago and continues to battle health issues. Ellen was so moved by the Bender family’s perseverance in the face of his illness, that she and guest Justin Timberlake surprised the family with $400,000 from Green Dot Bank.

“I have so many stories of friends who’ve been affected by ALS. Now, having a son of my own, to have that feeling that you won’t be able to provide for them at such integral years of their life … it just really hit home with me,” said Timberlake. “So to be able to be here with Ellen to give him and them that money was an honor.”

The money will help Stan, wife Dee Dee, daughters Madyson and Ireland, and son Tag, pay off their medical bills, loans, and more.

They received the gift during a special episode that aired on Dec. 12.

The Miami Valley Today has reached out to the Bender family and will continue to update this story.

— WDTN contributed to this story.

