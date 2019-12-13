Annexation, sidewalk issue on Troy agenda

TROY — Troy City Council will review an annexation request and have a third reading regarding the sidewalk clearing ordinance at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at City Hall.

The annexation petition is for 43.52 acres from Concord Township to the city. There are three tracts of land. Tract 1 is 10.02 acres at 2811 West State Route 718, and tract 2 is 31.5 acres on West State Route 718. Both tracts are owned by Patricia Harshbarger. The third tract is two acres at 2765 McKaig Road and owned by Linda Rocco. The annexation request is called the Harshbarger-Rocco annexation.

The agenda includes three pieces of legislation for statement of municipal services, buffering and acceptance of the annexation.

Emergency designation has been requested to provide the county documentation within 20 days of filing which was Dec. 10.

The resolution regarding residents’ duties to keep sidewalks clear will have its third reading.

The ordinance was amended following a committee meeting on Nov. 26. The amended ordinance removes the criminal misdemeanor charge and, instead, allows the city to issue tickets and/or fines to violators like a parking ticket. The revision also is proposed to include, “No person shall dump, discharge, sweep or other wise deposit grass, yard, or lawn clippings onto any public street.”

The committee report also states while placing snow and grass in the public right-of-way can create unsafe conditions, it will continue to be the intent of the city to educate residents on the need for compliance and only issue tickets if and when a resident refuses to comply.

If the ordinance is passed, residents will first receive a warning, and if a resident fails to comply, a $20 ticket may be issued. At the last council meeting, council member at-large Todd Severt explained the revised ordinance was de-criminalizing the ordinance, which is currently classified as a misdemeanor offense with up to $250 in fines and court costs.

© 2019, Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.

