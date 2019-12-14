Area briefs

Wreaths to be laid

TROY — Wreaths Across America, a volunteer organization dedicated to coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of veterans during the holiday season, will deliver wreaths to Riverside Cemetery this Saturday, Dec. 14.

A small wreath-laying ceremony will begin at noon at the veterans’ burial area on Greenwood Avenue. Wreaths will be placed in the veterans’ area in Section 13. Wreaths will also be placed at Soldiers’ Circle and Veteran’s Memorial Park.

For more information, call Riverside Cemetery at 335-2710.

Mini-Splash Week offered

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a Mini-Splash week Jan. 2-3. There will be two sessions from 10-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.

The program is free for children who are currently enrolled in kindergarten through the fourth grade. It is specifically intended for non-swimmers. Mini—Splash week is a free water safety program where children learn basic swimming skills as well as basic rescue and water safety skills.

Program registration is limited to the first 20 children who are enrolled for each time slot, and registration is open now. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA in person, or you may call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close Monday, Dec. 30.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y, or email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Hamilton to speak

WEST MILTON — Local author Larry Hamilton will share his proposal concerning the property adjacent to 655 N. Main St., Piqua, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Milton-Union Public Library.

This is the location of The Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex.

Hamilton will be making presentations relating to the Randolph narrative and/or clarifying his proposal at various libraries throughout the area. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon, Bridge winners for October include:

Group 1:

First — Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton

Group 2:

First — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Third — Dick and Sandy Adams

Group 3:

First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Second — Mary Jo Berry, Sue Gagnon and Kay Vagedes

Third — Barbara Wilson and Penny Dye

Group 4:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Kathy Jent

Third — Mary Jo Berry

Group 5:

First — Mable Leytze

Second — Alice Schlemmer

Third — Anita Peltier—Cain

Group 8:

First — Ruth Jenkins

Second — Beth Earhart

Third — Nancy Nims and Judy Logan

Group 10:

First — Ruth Treon

Second — Sandra Haack

Third — Cindy Wingert.