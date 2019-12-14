River Rock Bar and Grille to open next to the Great Miami River

PIQUA — A new restaurant will be opening next to the Great Miami River in what was once the Spring’s Supper Club and Heck Yeah Sports Bar and Grill.

River Rock Bar and Grille, 5795 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, will be opening on Dec. 17 following a complete rehab of the inside of the restaurant, which features two levels and an outdoor patio.

Mother and son team Deb and Brad Adams own the new business, as well as the ice cream shops Bobo’s Frozen Creations and Tasty Treat in Piqua. They were drawn to the location of the building, which overlooks the Great Miami River. The previous restaurant, Heck Yeah, closed in 2018.

New decor and wide windows facing the Great Miami River are found in both of the main dining room upstairs, as well as in the bar and the second dining area downstairs.

Sara Spears, director of operations, commended the team the Adams put together, which includes almost 30 new employees. Spears also said there will be something for everyone on their menu.

“We have a great team. We have a great menu,” Spears said.

River Rock Bar and Grille’s menu includes two daily soups, and they will also offer appetizers like chicken wings, flat bread, and more. They will also offer a wide variety of entrees, such as different sandwiches, burgers, seafood, steak, pork chops, pasta, and more. Their sandwiches will include a club, tenderloin, vegetarian wrap, and they also hope to offer a signature River Rock burger. They will also have gluten-free and vegan options.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Spears said.

The restaurant will seat approximately 170 people, including 18 seats at the restaurant’s full-service bar downstairs. Spears said they have well-trained bartenders on staff.

Spears said the restaurant will be family-oriented and will offer live entertainment on different nights, as well as karaoke on Wednesday nights near the bar downstairs.

“We want everybody to feel welcome,” Spears said.

River Rock Bar and Grille currently plans to open on Tuesday, Dec. 17. They will be open Tuesday through Saturday. They will be serving food Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Their bar will stay open until 11 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

