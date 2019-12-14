Troy releases winter weather treatment info

TROY — The city of Troy wishes to provide the following guidelines on the city’s winter weather treatment policies.

• General overview

This information is intended to help residents and drivers understand the city’s approach to dealing with typical winter storms. It is a general guideline only because each winter event is unique and must be attacked individually. Pre-treatment, plowing, and salting operations will be evaluated on an event-by-event basis, based on the type, temperature, severity, longevity, and timing of the winter event.

Every road in Troy is classified as either a primary, secondary, or tertiary (local) street. Primaries include main arteries, state routes, hills, bridges, and the streets immediately surrounding schools. Secondary roads connect primary roads to local residential streets. Local streets include residential roads, dead-end streets, and cul-de-sacs.

A map showing the roadway classifications can be found at www.troyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/737.

When possible, the city will pre-treat the streets with a liquid brine mix. It can only be applied on dry pavement or when the weather forecast does not anticipate rain before snowfall. Brine pre-treatment is only effective before a snow event and only for small storms forecast for one inch or less of accumulation. This treatment will also help alleviate larger snows from bonding to the road making it easier to plow. When the forecast allows, city crews may pre-treat local streets one or two days in advance of the forecasted event. Primaries will be pre-treated as close to the forecasted event as possible, to minimize the elimination of brine by heavy vehicular traffic.

• Salting operations

Primary roads are the first priority for salting, which will occur any time the roads become icy and slick and when snow accumulation is less than three inches. Depending upon the road conditions and other factors, secondary and local streets will also be salted, either at the same time or directly after salting of primary roads is completed.

• Plowing operations

Plowing may begin once primary roads are generally covered by three or more inches of snow, regardless of the time of day or night of the event. Often, the city plows when there is less than three inches of accumulation due to the weight of the snow, severity of the event, speed at which snow is falling, etc. Please note that in the case of a major event (four or more inches of snow), plowing of local streets may be restricted to providing a single path, in order to provide two-way traffic on these streets.

Troy residents and business owners are reminded that City Codified Ordinances will require all property owners to not blow, shovel, or plow snow into city streets. Violators may receive a ticket and fine.

Property owners are also required to keep their sidewalks free and clear of ice and snow. In doing so, please be sure to do the following:

• Shovel snow from driveways and place it to the right side (looking out the driveway to the street) of your driveway. This places the snow past the driveway, so snow plows will not plow the snow back into your driveway. The city cannot come back to plow out driveways.

• Push the snow away from any fire hydrants and storm sewer​catch basins. Keeping hydrants clear will greatly assist the Fire Department in the case of a fire, and the open catch basins allow melting snow to drain and not flood the streets.

• Remove vehicles parked on the streets, so that plow trucks can plow to the curb and vehicles are not plowed in with snow.

For questions or comments regarding snow and ice removal, please contact the city of Troy Central Service and Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.