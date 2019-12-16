Wellness fair to be held

Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly Covington Care Center, is hosting a Wellness Fair onWednesday, Dec. 18, at their facility. The Wellness Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is important to know your numbers when it comes to heart rate, fall risk, and blood pressure. If you don’t know your numbers, or just need to have them checked, come to the wellness fair tomorrow. It is open to all the public of the area communities. Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehab will be offering free physical and occupational therapy screenings, blood pressure checks, and fall risk assessments. Stillwater SN&R is located at 75 Mote Drive, at the south end of Covington right off State Route 48. If you have any questions, contact them at 473-2075.

Fields of Grace Worship Center and the Covington Eagles would like to thank everyone who attended the 2019 Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23. A total of 1,269 meals were served, with 350 of those being home deliveries. The organizers would also like to thank the following for donations to the meal: Cooper Farms for 300 pounds of turkey, Mrs. Wick’s Pies for 56 sugar cream pies, Troy Meijer, and the Troy, Piqua, and Greenville Walmart Stores, as well as Sam’s Club for 97 pumpkin pies. Thank you to American Legion Post #184 of Piqua for 90 dozen dinner rolls and to Kathy Wespier of K’s Catering in Versailles, who donated her labor preparing all the turkey. FOG and the Eagles would also like to thank the individual donors from Fields of Grace for helping to make this possible.

Thank you as well to the city of Covington for the use of one of their garbage trucks, and the Covington Fire & Rescue Department for allowing cars to be parked at their facility. Thanks to the Covington Schools for use of their kitchen to help with the preparation of additional food, and to members of the Covington Junior High Student Council, as well as Accord Financial, who donated quite a bit of their time assisting with the dinner. Finally, a huge thank you to the people at Fields of Grace Worship Center, all of those who took time out of their weekend to serve. They are looking forward to their tenth annual dinner in 2020.

At the J.R. Clarke Public Library, their ‘STEAMers’ class, usually held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 12:30 p.m., will not be held during the month of December. The next STEAMers class will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14. This class is open to any child, from second grade on up, who are homeschooled and want to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. This class also teaches the life skill of working in groups and collaborating with one another.

Congratulations to Mrs. Pam Schaffer, who will retire from the J.R. Clarke Library at the end of this year. An open house for Pam, who has worked over 33 years at J.R. Clarke, was held yesterday at the library. Pam has served in a variety of positions through the years, and will be retiring as the library’s cataloger. If you’re able, please stop in the Library to see Pam and wish her well. She would enjoy seeing many library patrons during her last weeks. Congratulations on your retirement Pam!

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_Alex-professional-pic-CMYK.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

