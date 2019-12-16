Pet of the Week

Meet Annie

Annie was picked up stray and was never reclaimed by her owner. This sweet girl is now available for adoption. Annie is a young girl, about 1-2 years old. She seems to have a sweet and mild mannered disposition. She does have a little energetic burst on occasion like all young dogs, but overall, she seems to be a mellow girl. If you are interested in meeting Annie, stop in to the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.