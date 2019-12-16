Troy High School student disciplined for race-related project

TROY — Last week, a Troy High School student was disciplined following a school project that involved race-related material.

According to statements released by Troy High School Principal Dave Dilbone, on Thursday, Dec. 12, administrators were made aware of a student’s social media post that involved race-related material.

“We take matters such as this very seriously and took immediate action, including disciplinary measures,” Dilbone stated in a press release.

Dilbone also addressed what he called “misinformation” regarding the incident through social media.

“The post was inappropriate and we made that very clear with the student who made the post,” Dilbone said. “The material posted was a part of a project that the student was working on that was intended to show the student’s opposition to white supremacy. The cover sheet and multiple other pieces of the project made it very clear that the student was opposed to white supremacy, but the items posted on social media did not. Having said that, we will reiterate that the content posted was not appropriate and there were many other ways to complete the project.”

Dilbone said the material was not presented in class and the teacher was not aware of it.

“Again, we take these matters very seriously and will not tolerate such material in our school,” Dilbone said. “One of our core beliefs is that diversity is a strength to be embraced and celebrated.” Dilbone noted that diversity is part of the overall district’s strategic plan.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimediamidwest.com. ©2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

