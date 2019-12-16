Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Dec. 13

FRAUD: A resident in the 4000 block of Kessler Cowlesville Road, Union Twp. filed a fraud complaint with a loss of approximately $9,000.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the report of criminal damage in the 7000 block of West State Route 55, Union Twp. A vehicle had done donuts in the complainant’s yard sometime overnight. The reporting party stated this has been an ongoing problem and requested extra checks when time allows.

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy was flagged down in reference to an assault that occurred just outside the village of Bradford, in Darke County. The deputy assisted Darke County with trying to locate the suspect, who was reported to be walking on foot, but he was not located.

Dec. 14

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Gibson Drive, Bethel Twp. on a report of a vehicle break-in. A subject allegedly stole a wallet from a vehicle. Case pending.

Dec. 15

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Bob’s Auto Repair in the 600 block of N. County Road 25A, Troy, on a burglary complaint. Money was taken from the cash register. A window was broken out in the building of the business. Case pending.