Council bids mayor, president, 2 members farewell

TROY — Troy City Council said farewell to the outgoing mayor, president of council and two city council member during its regular meeting on Monday.

Mayor Michael Beamish attended his final meeting as mayor and thanked President Marty Baker, first ward council member Tom Kendall and sixth ward council member Brock Heath for their dedication to the city affairs, which Beamish added up between all four position of 65 years of elected public service to Troy.

“Everybody had done their due diligence for the best for this community,” Beamish said. Beamish began his service as a council member at-large on Jan. 1, 1994 to Dec. 31, 2003 and as mayor since Jan. 1, 2004.

Beamish wished those continuing to serve on council or elected position for their service and to “continue to move this city forward for all of us that really love this community.”

President Marty Baker thanked city staff, committees and department staff, as well as former and current council members for their dedication. Baker served as a second ward council member from Jan. 1, 2000 to Dec. 31, 2007 then as president of council from Jan. 1, 2008 through the end of this year.

“We’ve accomplished much over the last 20 years through sharing your ideas and efforts,” Baker said. Baker listed the many accomplishments from Paul G. Duke Park to the Towne Park TIF district and other various projects she saw come to fruition during her tenure. She also thanked city of Troy voters “who made all this possible.”

“It’s been a great experience for me,” Baker said. Baker was presented her gavel as a token of her service.

First Ward councilman Tom Kendall said he was born and raised in Troy and he loves the Troy community. Kendall served as first ward council member since Sept. 6, 2005.

“I hope to see it continue to grow … I want to continue to see Troy be a success. It’s time that I move on and really go into retirement mode, be with my family and my wife and I have a lot to (do) and a lot of things we want to do,” Kendall said. Kendall said he plans on spending more time with his five grandchildren and support their activities.

“I guess I will have to end with the one thing my oldest granddaughter said and that was, ‘Grandpa, now you get to spend time with us,’” Kendall said.

Sixth ward council member Heath said his years of service has been “awesome” and he learned a lot about the council process over the years. Heath began his service on council Jan. 1, 2014.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington also thanked Beamish, Baker, Kendall and Heath’s service and their support, service and commitment. He said he hopes they will continue to be involved in city-related events and volunteer in areas.

Elected officials will be sworn-in at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at City Hall.

Council members Bill Twiss and Robin Oda were not present for the meeting.

In other council news:

Due to the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holiday, refuse and recycling will be delayed one day.

Weather permitting, round three of leaf collection will begin on January 6.

Titterington reported this year’s three snow events the city has used 230 tons of salt and brine and cost $21,320 in overtime hours and gasoline. Last year, the city responded to five snow events and used 50 tons of salt and cost $4,800. He said the city would continue to monitor weather related events. Crews spent four hours for Sunday night’s event.

Troy City Council OK’d annexation request for 43.52 acres from Concord Township to the city. There are three tracts of land. Tract 1 is 10.02 acres at 2811 West State Route 718, and tract 2 is 31.5 acres on West State Route 718. Both tracts are owned by Patricia Harshbarger. The third tract is two acres at 2765 McKaig Road and owned by Linda Rocco. The annexation request is called the Harshbarger-Rocco annexation.

The agenda includes three pieces of legislation for statement of municipal services, buffering and acceptance of the annexation.

Council voted 5-2 regarding the ordinance regarding residents’ duties to keep sidewalks clear will have its third reading. Council member John Schweser and Tom Kendall voted against the resolution. Schweser said he voted against it due to the hardships in his district for residents to clear snow from their drives and away from parked cars along the streets. Kendall said he voted against it due to the difficulty of removing snow from walks and drive ways.

The ordinance was amended following a committee meeting on Nov. 26. The amended ordinance removes the criminal misdemeanor charge and, instead, allows the city to issue tickets and/or fines to violators like a parking ticket. The revision also is proposed to include, “No person shall dump, discharge, sweep or other wise deposit grass, yard, or lawn clippings onto any public street.”

The committee report also states while placing snow and grass in the public right-of-way can create unsafe conditions, it will continue to be the intent of the city to educate residents on the need for compliance and only issue tickets if and when a resident refuses to comply.

Residents will first receive a warning, and if a resident fails to comply, a $20 ticket may be issued. At the last council meeting, council member at-large Todd Severt explained the revised ordinance was de-criminalizing the ordinance, which is currently classified as a misdemeanor offense with up to $250 in fines and court costs.

Also during the meeting, resident Jim Thompson shared his recent experience with unleashed dogs while walking at Treasure Island Park. He said he hand to fend off three unleashed dogs who were likely to attack him had he not kept them at bay with a stick. He said he now carries a golf club with him during his walks. He confronted the owner of the dogs who took off and was unable to get a license plate. He believed the owner was using shock collars to control the animals. The city of Troy does not have a leash law, according to Titterington. The state does have a failure to control animals law, which the city enforces. Thompson said he is concerned for others safety who may not be able to ward off animals who are not tethered. He noted the city has dog runs at Duke Park for such activity.

From left, President Marty Baker, Mayor Michael Beamish, Sixth Ward Councilman Brock Heath and First Ward councilman Tom Kendall were presented plaques recognizing their years of public service. Baker served as a second ward council member from Jan. 1, 2000 to Dec. 31, 2007 then as president of council from Jan. 1, 2008 through the end of this year. Beamish began his service as a council member at-large on Jan. 1, 1994 to Dec. 31, 2003 and as mayor since Jan. 1, 2004. Kendall served as first ward council member since Sept. 6, 2005. Heath began his service on council Jan. 1, 2014. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_2019outgoingmembers.jpg From left, President Marty Baker, Mayor Michael Beamish, Sixth Ward Councilman Brock Heath and First Ward councilman Tom Kendall were presented plaques recognizing their years of public service. Baker served as a second ward council member from Jan. 1, 2000 to Dec. 31, 2007 then as president of council from Jan. 1, 2008 through the end of this year. Beamish began his service as a council member at-large on Jan. 1, 1994 to Dec. 31, 2003 and as mayor since Jan. 1, 2004. Kendall served as first ward council member since Sept. 6, 2005. Heath began his service on council Jan. 1, 2014.

Beamish, Baker, Kendall and Heath served 65 years combined

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

