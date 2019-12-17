Tipp City Board of Education hires consultants for superintendent search

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education approved the hiring of consultants for the superintendent search by a vote of 4-1 during its meeting on Monday evening.

By a majority vote, the board approved hiring K-12 Business Consulting to aid the district in finding a new superintendent to replace Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf. The cost is not to exceed $14,900, plus additional expenses to be reimbursed, which were estimated at $2,000.

Board member Sam Spano voted against hiring K-12 Business Consulting, saying, ” I believe this is a decision of the new board.”

Board member Theresa Dunaway said she invited the new board members coming on next year to attend the meetings and join in the discussion, and new board member Anne Zakkour was in attendance. Dunaway said things like this were necessary “to keep the district moving forward,” adding they were on a timeline to fill Kumpf’s position.”

“We do want to get it locked in,” board member Joellen Heatherly said, as K-12 Business Consulting only works on up to six superintendent searches at a time.

K-12 Business Consulting offers three levels of consulting contracts for superintendent searches, its bronze, silver, and gold levels. The board chose to go with the silver package.

Kumpf recently announced she will be retiring, effective July 31, 2020. The board officially accepted her retirement during Monday’s meeting.

“I have had a very rich and fulfilling career of 36 years in education,” Kumpf wrote in her retirement letter. “I love this district and thank you for the privilege and honor to serve as the Superintendent.” She went on to extend her appreciation to the board, staff, students, and the community “for your friendship, support and commitment to our district and to me in the roles of Principal, Assistant Superintendent and presently, Superintendent.”

Kumpf was hired as Tipp’s superintendent in July 2015. At that time, Kumpf had over 30 years of experience as a teacher, a principal, and an administrator. She joined the district in 2001 as the principal of Nevin Coppock Elementary School, and in 2007, she became the assistant superintendent. As assistant superintendent, Kumpf played a major role in securing the Race-to-the-Top grant, and created the Project MORE reading initiative.

“This will be a transition for me,” Kumpf said in her letter. “I am looking forward to the next phase of my life and continuing to make a difference in new ways. I am excited to spend more time with my family and to explore other passions and interests that I have and will discover.”

Spano thanked Kumpf for her service to the district, saying, “You should be very proud.”

The other board members also expressed their appreciation to Kumpf.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone work harder,” Board President Andrew Venters said.

“Education is my passion,” Kumpf said on Monday. “I’ve loved being here at Tipp.”

In other news:

The board approved the purchase of two new school buses from Ohio CAT of Troy. The buses will be two 2020 Thomas Saf-T-Liner C2 72-passenger school buses at a total cost of $173,930.

The board also approved the fiscal year 2020 appropriation amendments, making changes for health insurance costs, the student health and wellness funds from the state, and sporting budget funds. The board also approved the 2020-2021 programs of studies for the high school and middle school, and it later accepted approximately $15,365 in grant money from the Tippecanoe Educational Endowment.

Also during the meeting, Dunaway alluded to being approached by individuals after a previous meeting in the parking lot after dark in a way she said could have constituted harassment. She asked for individuals to reach out to her over email, which is posted on the district’s website, adding she generally responds to emails within 24 hours of receiving them.

“I think I’m a pretty easy person to talk to,” Dunaway said. She added that, if approached like that again, she will file a complaint with the Tipp City Police Department. “I was just very upset that happened last month.”

The board ended its meeting by going into executive session to consider the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee. No action was taken following the executive session.

The records commission and annual organizational meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on Monday, Jan. 6, at the board’s office, located at 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. Board member Corine Doll was appointed the president pro tempore for that meeting.

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

