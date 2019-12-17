Tipp council approves emergency ordinance

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved an emergency ordinance during its meeting on Monday in regard to changing language in the city’s code in regard to discharging firearms.

The emergency ordinance repealed various sections of the Codified Ordinances of the city of Tipp City and established a new chapter in the Codified Ordinances in regard to discharging firearms and hunting. Law Director Jonathan Freeman said the changes were to make the city’s statutes inline with the state law. Freeman said if the council did not approve this item before the new year, the city could have potentially faced a penalty from the state for not being in compliance. Freeman said other cities in the state may potentially get involved in lawsuits regarding the state’s mandate.

Freeman said the changes in the state law also lessened restrictions. One such example is the council approved removing that no person shall operate a snowmobile, off-highway motorcycle, or all-purpose vehicle “while transporting any firearm, bow or other implement for hunting that is not unloaded and securely encased” or “for the purpose of chasing, pursuing, capturing or killing any animal or wild fowl.”

The city also added language that no person shall “unlawfully” discharge a firearm in any public parks or nature areas in the city, whereas it was previously stated that no person shall discharge a firearm in any public parks or nature areas in the city. Similar changes adding the word “unlawfully” were made to having firearms in public areas, such as stating that no person shall “unlawfully possess, use or discharge any type of firearm” in a public park, knowingly possess “an unlawful” deadly weapon inside the Tipp City Community Athletic Field, or engage in hunting or “unlawfully discharge any cannon, pistol or other firearm … within the municipality.”

Also on Monday, the council approved an annexation into the city limits where a new Dollar General is expected to be constructed.

The council approved the annexation of property into the city located at 3285 S. County Road 25-A. The approximately 1.3 acre-site located east of the Shell station.

“It is for a Dollar General,” City Manager Timothy Eggleston said. “It’ll be a nice addition.”

The council also approved ordinances repealing intervening user fees for three water main extensions that are 25 years old and older. Eggleston said the city is trying to encourage residents to connect up to these systems by getting rid of these fees. The water main extensions include the water main extension along State Route 571, west of Interstate-75, which is over 30 years old; the water main extension along County Road 25-A, north on I-75 at Camp Troy, which is 25 years old; and the water main extensions along County Road 25-A and Evergreen Drive in the city of Tipp City, which are 30 years old.

The council later held the first reading of an ordinance revising the city’s thoroughfare plan. This would remove a planned extension through the center of a potential Meijer expansion.

The council also recognized outgoing members John Kessler, Tom Merritt, and Carrie Arblaster.

“It’s been good for me,” Merritt said of his time on the council. “It’s been a joy for me … It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as a councilman.”

Arblaster made similar comments to Merritt about it also being an “absolute privilege” to serve on the council.

“I wish you all the best,” Arblaster said the council, thanking the community for the “opportunity to serve” Tipp City.

Kessler said it had been 12 years since he was first elected and that he was a “bar stool politician” before joining the council. He said he then learned about working with state and federal guidelines while trying to find the “best choices that benefited the most” people. He has also worked under three different city managers during his time on council. Kessler recognized various city departments — police, fire, EMS, electric, water, streets, finance, billing, engineering, and more — for their hard work. Kessler also thanked city residents for passing tax levies to benefit the city and asked the residents to continue to support local levies. Kessler ended by thanking “the people of Tipp for the honor of being able to serve you.”

