Covington holiday contest winners announced

COVINGTON — Winners of Covington’s “Holiday Home Decorating Contest” were announced Monday during the regular village council meeting.

Monetary prizes, along with yard signs depicting which place the home won, were awarded to five households within the village. Winners are as follows:

• In fifth place, Jim and Shanda Rench, 4870 N. State Route 48, $50 cash prize.

• In fourth place, Brian Copeland, 306 Debra St., $100 cash prize.

• In third place, Adam VonAschen and Brooke Swartz, 139 N. Main St., $150 cash prize.

• In second place, Robert and Mary Beth Rich, 403 Walnut St., $200 cash prize.

• In first place, Jason Hitchcock, 328 Oliver St., $250 cash prize.

During his report, Mayor Ed McCord reminded village residents trash pick-up will be delayed one day, only for customers whose trash is normally picked up on Wednesdays, during the weeks of Christmas and New Year. For all other customers, trash pick-up will remain the same.

In addition, any extra residential trash items will be picked up from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 at no additional cost.

Council meeting dates and times for the year 2020 will remain the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m.. Planning and Zoning meeting dates and times for 2020 will change to the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

A draft of 2020 goals was submitted for review by council and includes tentative ideas for the upgrade/purchase/plan of various objectives throughout the village. This includes things like continuing to update the HVAC system at the Government Center, planning/fundraising for the Maple Street Park Complex, updating body cameras for police use, patching/re-surfacing of some streets, completing the inventory and long-term sustainability plan for the water system, and updates within the wastewater and trash systems, among other things.

McCord noted this list is to be looked over by council members and will be discussed in greater detail during the first meeting in January.

A special meeting was set for Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m., for the purpose of approving pay requests for the Ludlow/Hazel Street storm sewer project and the water plant chemical feed containment project. The reason for the special meeting, said Administrator Mike Busse, is because pay requests had not yet been issued to the village by the time of Monday’s meeting.

In other business:

• Temporary appropriations were approved for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020. This allows the village to pay bills until the permanent appropriations are approved.

• McCord bid farewell to outgoing member Judy Smith, whose council term has ended.

• Work is continuing on the Casey’s project, as weather allows, with permanent power having been installed this past weekend. Underground utilities should be completed by the end of the week.

• Tear-down of existing buildings with regard to the Marias Project is complete. Crews are sorting and hauling away debris, with the bulk being removed by the end of the week.

• The board of zoning appeals will meet on Monday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., to review an application for variance, by the Covington Board of Education, to remove and replace a baseball diamond backstop.

• The chemical feed room floor has been poured at the water plant, with the next step being the installation of protective coating on the containment area.

• A donation of $45,000 was accepted by council from the Roy J. Weikert trust. This money is earmarked for Maple Street Park improvements.

• The village received a notice of renewal for the Brewhouse Liquor license, with council deciding not to request a hearing.

• Council voted to approve ordinances repealing and replacing the amended salary ordinances for hourly employees and the village administrator for the village of Covington.

• Donald Weer and Lois Newman were appointed to a one-year term as the village’s representative board members to the Firefighters’ Dependents fund, commencing Jan. 1, 2020.

• Council approved a change order to Fryman-Kuck for the Wastewater Treatment Plant valve replacement project, an increase of $577 for additional required pump repairs; total amended contract cost $29,059. The pay request was then approved.

• Council approved the purchase of seven ballistic vests from the A.E. David Company, for a total of $8,664.60, paid for through a donation from the Covington Community Chest.

The next regular village council meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

