County employee disciplined

MIAMI COUNTY — An employee with the Miami County 9-1-1 Communication Center received a five-day working suspension with pay and was reduced in rank at the center during the Miami County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners approved the suspension of Alisha Lancaster, formerly a telecommunicator supervisor at the Communication Center, who was charged with violating county policy, including two Group III offenses of the county’s personnel policy manual. Those offenses include “wanton or willful neglect in the performance of assigned duties” and “dishonesty or dishonest action,” according to county records. According to the county’s personnel policy manual, examples of “wanton or willful neglect” include “inefficiency, neglect of duty, failure of good behavior, misfeasance, or malfeasance.” There was no additional public information available regarding Lancaster’s actions as of press time.

Lancaster was reduced in rank to a telecommunicator. She waived her right to a pre-disciplinary conference and signed a Last Chance Agreement with the county. The Last Chance Agreement will last for five years. According to the Last Chance Agreement, if Lancaster is found guilty of any future offenses in the county’s personnel policy manual under the Group III offenses during the five-year term of the Last Chance Agreement, Lancaster’s employment will be terminated. Lancaster will also not be eligible for and agrees not to apply for a supervisor position at the Communication Center.

In other news:

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized an annual not-to-exceed amount of $10,000 for the Miami County School Recycling Grant program, with a grant maximum of $1,500, sponsored by the Miami County Solid Waste District.

The commissioners then authorized and awarded the 2019-2020 school year Educational Waste Reduction Grants to schools in Miami County. The total grant award is not to exceed approximately $4,933. The schools awarded grants include:

• Covington Elementary School in the amount of $449.40 for a reusable food storage bags activity

• Piqua Junior High School in the amount of $395.57 for classroom and school recycling bins

• Springcreek Pimary in the amount of $490.97 for for a recycling awareness project

• Piqua High School in the amount of $499.83 for a painting with plastic art project

• Piqua High School in the amount of $500 for the National Honor Society recycling program

• Cookson Elementary in the amount of $300 for a Taking Responsibility at School and Home (TRASH) exhibit-to-go

• Concord Elementary in the amount of $330.30 for a building-wide recycling initiative and recycling team

• Kyle Elementary in the amount of $469.84 for a Boonshoft recycling field trip

• Kyle Elementary in the amount of $497.16 for recycled curriculumn for the library

• Concord Elementary in the amount of $500 for a Boonshoft recycling field trip

• Concord Elementary in the amount of $500 for a second Boonshoft recycling field trip

The commissioners also authorized the final change order for the installation of two product wells at the Miami County Incinerator Site on behalf of the Miami County Sanitary Engineer. The cost addition of approximately $20,756 brought the revised final contract to a total of approximately $271,348 with Danis Builders, LLC of Miamisburg. The change order was due to the contractor needing to adjust the location of one of the wells due to unforeseen conditions, as well as the cost of additional materials and additional testing.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.