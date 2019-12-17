Troy Police Department reports

Dec. 11

THEFT: Melissa Newberg, 50, of Troy, was cited for theft from Kroger.

LICENSE PLATE THEFT: A report of theft of a rear license plate was reported in the 1200 block of Waterbury Place.

Another plate was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Beekman Drive.

Dec. 12

POSSESSION: Derrick Caruso, 27, of Troy, was cited for no person shall possess dangerous drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

OVI: Christopher Linville, 22, of Troy, was cited for OVI from an offense on Oct. 29. He was charged with OVI with cocaine in urine or blood test, operation without being in reasonable control and OVI.

OVI: Deborah Levan, 58, of Troy, was cited for OVI.

VEHICLE ISSUES: Troy police towed a Honda Accord parked in the street following a junk vehicle compliant in the 2600 block of Fieldstone Court. A seven day sticker was also placed on a Dodge truck parked in the grass.

Dec. 13

THEFT: Maria Richard, 52, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

Dec. 14

ASSAULT: Carl Johnson, 20, of Troy, was charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal damaging.

OPEN CONTAINER: Jacoby Danner, 34, of Troy, was cited for open container in a motor vehicle.

Dec. 15

THEFT: Olivia Debord, 27, of Greenville, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools at Kohl’s.

TRESPASS: Brandi Hutton, 26, of Troy, was charged with trespassing.

POSSESSION: Matthew Weigel, 46, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Dec. 16

POSSESSION: Scott Fansler, 38, of Greenville, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and theft.

INDUCING PANIC: Kimberly Miree, 41, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the True Life Community Church at Foss Way on a report of a breaking and entering. Property damage was reported, and nothing was reported stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 500 block of S. Mulberry Street reported criminal damaging.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damaging was reported at Meijer.

Dec 17

BURGLARY: Abby Brown, 39, at-large, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary.