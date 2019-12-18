Troy to hold final round of leaf pickup

TROY — On Thursday, Jan. 2, the city of Troy street crews will commence the third and final round of the scheduled leaf pick-up.

As with the first two rounds, the leaf pick-up will be by zones. A Leaf Collection Map is posted on the city website at www.troyohio.gov, which shows the zones and an anticipated collection schedule. A description of the zones and anticipated collection schedule is provided below.

To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:

• Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, tree limbs, trash, rocks, etc. These items can damage collection equipment and delay the collection process. See Yard Waste Collection for appropriate disposal of routine yard waste other than leaves.

• Rake leaves to the street one foot out from the curb. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow for drainage of the street when it rains.

• Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves. This can block the flow of rainwater and cause flooding.

• Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars. Leaf piles between or around parked cars will not be collected.

This schedule is to be considered tentative, subject to weather and equipment delays. If there are questions on the leaf collection schedule, please call the city of Troy Central Service and Maintenance Facility at 335-1914 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The zones include:

• Zone 1: The area bound on the east by the corporation line and Ridge Avenue, on the north and west by the corporation line, and on the south by West Main Street, south on I-75 and the corporation line. Pick-up scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 2 through Tuesday, Jan. 7.

• Zone 2: Area bound by Ridge Avenue and Peters Road on the East, to include Pleasant View and Premwood; to the South Corporation line and west corporation line to include Willowcreek. Pick-up scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8 through Monday, Jan. 13.

• Zone 3: Area between Ridge Avenue on the West, Peters Road on the South, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Miami River on the East and the Corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street to include Southview. Pick-up scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 17.

• Zone 4: Remainder of East end of town, from CSX Railroad east. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 through Thursday, Jan 23.

• Zone 5: Sherwood area and Culbertson Heights area; also, the remaining sections of Northeast Troy-Meadow Lawn, Heritage Hills, Gaslight Village, Northbrook and up on the hill, including Halifax. Pick-up scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan. 31.

• Downtown area: Leaves in this area will be picked up intermittently as time permits.