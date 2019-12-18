Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TWEEN PROGRAM: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan for 5-6 p.m. for tweens ages 8-12 at the Milton-Union Public Library. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting will be an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• NOVELS AT NIGHT: Novels at Night with Angie will be offered the 3rd Wednesday from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet the 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday in the Covington Middle School.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet the first Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for this season’s event “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife staff at 7 p.m. Come meet the center’s photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle in for a lecture presented by Nina Harfmann and Tim Daniel, staff photographer, for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Join them as they recount their adventures in the field. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects.

• BINGO FOR BOOKS: Adults will enjoy snacks, music, and bingo at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss “Candlelight Christmas,” by Susan Wiggs. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m., followed by a boxed lunch and music by Spittin’ Image. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park District will hold a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their Date Night series from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our December’s Date Night. Take your sweetheart on a stroll along the woods and down charming farm lanes aglow with holiday lights. After the hike, warm up in the cabin with some hot chocolate and holiday goodies. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre starts at 7 p.m., try your luck for $5.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet the 3rd Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will host the Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness. All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Thursday Book Discussion club will meet the 3rd Thursday from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library.

Friday-Sunday

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the city of Piqua community blood drive from 1-4 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread and salad is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $8 and begin at 6 p.m. Test your knowledge and stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

• CRAFT WEEKEND: Need time away to get those holiday projects and crafts completed? Join staff for a weekend at the Milton-Union Public Library from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring your projects, set up a 6 foot table and work to your heart’s content. At the end of the day Friday, no need to pack up: leave your items at your table and come back Saturday to continue working. Light refreshments will be provided or bring your own packed lunch and snacks. Registration is required as tables are limited. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Saturday

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request), with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BURGERS AND FRIES: Burgers and fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and cost $5.

Dec. 26

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering taco salad at 6 p.m. The cost is $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 27-29

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_Mel_New-10.jpg