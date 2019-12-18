Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Dec. 9

• Fuel One LLC, 503 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need to be cleaned: The floor in the walk-in cooler under the milk and eggs. The counter that the fountain soda machine is sitting on.

Dec. 10

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1749 W. Main St., Troy — Outer opening not protected. Observed the side door of the building, on the east side, is not properly sealed. Light can be seen underneath the door. Install/adjust weather stripping to ensure door is tight fitting and properly sealed against pest entry. No light should be seen around perimeter.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need an increased cleaning frequency to prevent residual food and dust/dirt accumulations: Dry storage, under shelving and the walls in the corner behind shelving there was mold growth on the walls observed. The shelving in the dry storage was observed with dust/dirt accumulation. The air return above the prep sink was observed with dust accumulation and appeared to have moisture build-up in the corner of the return. No dripping or evidence of dripping observed during inspection, however, this could become an issue in the near future.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed in the corner of the employee restroom, under the hand sink , the wall is deteriorating from water damage. Repair.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed cove molding in the dry storage room was peeling off the walls in various places.

• Common Grounds Cafe & Bookstore, 6759 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, 6759 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods not properly date marked. ObservedTCS foods that were not properly date marked in the three-door reach-in cooler by the prep sink. The following items were undated: sliced, cooked ham, cooked bacon, bacon peach mango pork topping. PIC was able to date mark these items during inspection.

Improper use of a rodent bait station. Observed rodent bait station behind door in mop sink/ utility room. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Outer opening not protected. Observed gap in outer main doors just outside double-door used to enter kitchen. Observed double-doors used to enter the kitchen from the church hallway were not tightly sealed, meaning there was a gap under the doors. The doors just outside these doors leading to the outside were observed with gaps in the middle where the doors meet. These gaps are large enough for pests such as insects and rodents to enter the building and then gain entry into the kitchen through the gap observed under those kitchen doors.

Repeat: Non-food-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed the following non food contact surfaces throughout facility need to be resurfaced or replaced: cabinet/shelving beside the prep sink has a unsealed wooden back; observed the drawers throughout kitchen used to store clean utensils are chipping and no longer smooth and easily-cleanable; observed a wooden support piece in the cabinets under the main island/prep table needs to be sealed or painted so that it is smooth and easily-cleanable; observed the cabinets under the prep sink are water damaged and no longer smooth and easily-cleanable and have mold growth present; the cabinets throughout the facility are chipping paint and deteriorating and no longer smooth and easily-cleanable; the shelving in the dry storage room are deteriorating and no longer smooth and easily-cleanable. Also, observed the plastic wrap dispenser constructed of wood. Replace with commercial equipment that is smooth and easily-cleanable, non-porous and non-absorbent.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed deeply scored and scratched cutting boards that need to be resurfaced or replaced so they are smooth and easily-cleanable.

Repeat: Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the following pieces of equipment need to be resealed to the wall: The counter top behind the prep sink. The dirty dish drain board area next to the dish machine. The hand sink.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residual build-up on the bottom shelf of the reach-in freezer by the prep sink. Increase cleaning frequency.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed leak under dish machine and a leak in the ice machine causing water to drip onto the floor in both locations. Repair according to plumbing code.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing cove molding from the walls behind the dish machine and behind the stove/oven. Also the cove molding under the prep sink is no longer sealed to floor and bottom of cabinet.

Carpet installed in unapproved areas. Observed carpet in the back hallway outside the employee restroom where a shelf is storing catering dishes and equipment.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed substantial food debris accumulation under all of the reach-in coolers and freezers in kitchen. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily-cleanable. Observed the floor is peeling up and deteriorating in front of the dish machine and around the floor drain near the prep sink. Repair.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1934 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 11

• Sourmugs Tavern LLC, 101 N. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Milton Union Exempted Village Schools, 7610 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clark’s Pizzeria LLC, 420 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• MU Bulldog Diner, 30 Lowry Drive, West Milton — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Observed single-rack, low-temp dish machine was not providing chlorine during rinse cycle of at least 50PPM. After holding down the primer switch on the machine, observed concentration of 100PPM after rinse cycle. Monitor this machine closely and test frequently to ensure proper sanitization.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on inside of ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed house-made salad dressings that were passed their seven-day date mark and were not discarded. When made aware of this, PIC voluntarily discarded. Discarded food items and dates: tartar sauce 10/30, ranch dressing 11/22, two containers of French dressing 11/22, two containers of Thousand Island dressing 11/1, honey mustard 11/22, pumpkin pie filling 11/22.

Improper use of a rodent bait station. Observed rodent bait station under two-door reach-in cooler where pies are stored. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed the door by the walk-in cooler and freezer was not tight-fitting. A substantial gap is present under the door where pests could gain entry. Install/adjust weather stripping on door and ensure that it is tightly sealed to prevent pest entry. No light should be seen around perimeter.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed large accumulation of ice in the walk-in freezer on the compressor and on the floor. Repair or replace.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed croutons stored in non-food-grade Sterilite container. PIC placed croutons in plastic ziplock bag.

Repeat: Non-food-contact surfaces not easily-cleanable. Observed the cabinets by the fountain soda machine behind the front counter were chipping and rotting away. They need to be replaced.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed shelving above the hot-holding unit in the back kitchen area soiled with dust and dirt accumulation as well as the shelving directly adjacent to the hot-holding unit where clean dishes and utensils are stored and the shelving in the walk-in cooler. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily-cleanable. Observed missing or damaged floor tiles throughout the facility. Replace missing or damaged floor tiles.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing cove molding in the room by the walk-in cooler and freezers and observed cove molding peeling away from wall under three-compartment sink. Ensure that cove molding is present and intact throughout facility.

Light intensity less than 20 foot-candles in required areas. Observed the area directly outside of the walk-in cooler and freezer was less than 20 foot-candles of light and missing bulbs in the fixture. Replace bulbs or lighting fixture to ensure at least 20 foot-candles of lighting in this area.

Dec. 12

• Haren’s Market, 2 E. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: At the time of inspection, tags were not on hand for two containers of mussels found in the fish display cooler. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC removed the mussels from the cooler. If intent on selling shellstock, ensure the proper procedures and documentation is followed. At the time the report was given to the PIC, the requirements for shellstock was also given to the PIC.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, raw ground beef patties were observed being stored above raw bacon and raw pork loin. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC placed the raw beef patties below on the bottom shelf.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: The meat tenderizer blades were observed with food debris build-up. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC placed the blades in the dirty dish area to be cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: On the top section of the prep cooler, multiple small packages of deli turkey were observed holding at 45° F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC placed the packages of deli turkey in the walk-in cooler.

In the consumer self-service reach-in freezer, packages of raw beef bones were observed without labels. Place labels with the following information on the packages of raw beef bones: 1. Common name 2. Address of the distributor 3. Ingredients (if multiple) 4. Net weight 5. Possible allergens.

• Winans, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Improper storage of single-service and single-use articles.

Grease trap lid not properly maintained or repaired.

Repeat: Food Service Operator did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Dec. 12

• 36 Skate Club, 4845 W. State Route 36, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Indian’s Pizza, 212 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 13

• Fricker’s, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed cup of soda stored on shelving directly above open sauce jugs on the prep table.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards used on prep-top coolers were deeply scored and scratched and no longer smooth and easily-cleanable.

Repeat: Non-food-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed wooden shelf in back of facility by water heaters that needs to be sealed or replaced and the counter top where the dump sink behind the bar is installed is chipping and deteriorating and is no longer smooth and easily-cleanable.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily-cleanable. Observed two missing ceiling tiles above the ice machine. PIC stated that there was a “water main break” in that area of the ceiling about two months ago. PIC stated he wasted all ice in ice machine and cleaned machine. Replace missing ceiling tiles.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas and items need increased cleaning frequency to prevent accumulations: The air return above the dish machine was observed with dust accumulation. The exhaust hood above the dish machine. A very large accumulation of grease was observed by the water heaters in the back of facility. The underside of the shelving above the prep tables in the back by the dish machine and the underside of the shelving over the prep table where wings are sauced were observed with a large amount of food debris and dust/dirt accumulation. The walls and floors behind the fryers and grill. The floor and shelving in the walk-in cooler. The floor in the beer walk-in cooler. The shelving where clean dishes are stored.

• Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Observed shelves in walk-in cooler rusting.

• Subway Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Jimmy John’s, 1888 W. Main St., Troy — The prep sink plumbing (fixture) was observed in disrepair; water was only able to be turned off/on using the water line valves beneath the sink. Have the plumbing repaired or replaced.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, there was not an individual on hand who was Level One Food Safety Certified (PIC). Have an individual on hand at all times who is either Level One or Level Two (Managerial) Food Safety Certified.

• Tom’s Pizza, 690 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Jumpy’s Fun Zone, 1528 W. Main St., Troy — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Critical; Repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Employee could not show this document at time of inspection. Food service must email this document to the Health Department, to confirm it is present and being used.

Improper storage of single-service and single-use articles. Observed, in storage room, utensil boxes on the floor.

Observed pop machine leaking water on to the countertop. Fix issue.

Observed countertop under pop machine deteriorating and starting to fall in from a water leak from the pop machine. This leak has caused enough damage that countertop must be replaced. Also clean this area well.

• Frisch’s Restaurant, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed cook cracking raw shell eggs with gloved hands for cook to order on griddle. Cook did not wash hands after cracking eggs with gloved hands and began to prepare other orders. The issue was addressed with the cook and he washed his hands and changed gloves during inspection.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth and possible rust on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent mold growth and eliminate rust in ice machine. Also, observed large accumulation of food debris on the top of the microwave. This needs cleaned immediately.

Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed lids of hot-holding unit by reach-in doors of walk-in freezer and of flour containers just under this unit on the cart, were soil with residual food debris. When asked, PIC stated they have not been changed in a few days. Containers and lids need to be cleaned when the container is emptied. New product cannot be added to soiled containers.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).Observed no time stamps on TCS foods items at the grill line. Observed raw hamburger patties, sliced tomato, lettuce, and cheeses without proper time stamps. PIC was able to add time stamps to product.

Improper storage of food items. Observed lids stored in soiled bus tub on shelving just outside dish pit area. Observed squeeze bottles stored on bottom shelf under grill area in plastic bin that was heavily soiled.

Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. Observed dish tank attendant with long beard and no hair net.

Improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens. Observed gloves and ceramic bowls stored in the employee restroom. Also, observed pans and dish machine racks stored in the drop ceiling right outside the water heater room.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed large plastic food bins on the shelving around the corner from dish pit that were stacked and put away wet.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed small cutting board used to cut and butter bread was no longer smooth and easily-cleanable. Resurface or replace.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed large accumulation of ice build-up on the compressor and walls/ceiling of the walk-in freezer and observed the wall shared by the walk-in cooler and freezer had ice build up and ice infiltrating the seams of the unit.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily-cleanable. Observed missing ceiling tile just outside door of water heater room. Pans and dish machine racks were observed stored in drop ceiling where ceiling tile was missing.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed damaged and missing tile cove base at the window used by servers to put dirty dishes into the dish pit.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the following areas of the facility need to be repaired: FRP board peeling off the wall just outside reach-in freezer doors behind the hot-holding unit on cart; Gap needs sealed between wall and door frame of back door by trash compactor. The bottom of the threshold of both reach-in doors of the walk-in freezer were observed in disrepair.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need an increased cleaning frequency to prevent accumulations: Under the buffet in the dining room; In the water heater room, observed dirt/dust accumulations on the floor and mold growth on the walls behind the water heater; In the old walk in cooler, now used as dry storage, observed soda syrup on walls and floor, jelly on the walls, and grease accumulation around base of tank in corner; The top of the ice machine; The floors of the freezer were observed with old food and food debris build up; The thresholds of the reach-in doors of the walk-in freezer were soiled with food debris build-up. The underside of the shelving in the walk-in cooler were observed with mold growth. The fan covers in the walk-in cooler. The sprinkler heads in the walk-in cooler were observed with dust accumulation. The hoses and electrical connections of the compressor in the walk-in cooler were observed with dirt/dust accumulation.