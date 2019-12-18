Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 16

JUNK VEHICLE: A refused caller reported at parking complaint in the area of 2522 Merrimont Drive, Concord Twp. The caller reported a white sedan has been parked there for over a week and has not moved. Additionally the driver’s side front tire was flat. A deputy did observe the white sedan and made contact with the registered owner and was informed the vehicle is being donated to Goodwill. They are supposed to pick it sometime this week. The Concord Township Junk Vehicle Ordinance was discussed. The registered owner stated the vehicle will be moved into the driveway until Goodwill picks it up.

POSSESSION: A deputy responded to the area of Piqua-Troy and Polecat roads on the report of a non-injury accident. After further investigation, the driver of one of the vehicles, James Cisson, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Dec. 17

THEFT: A resident in the 1800 block of Pheasant Point Court, Troy, reported her debit card and driver’s license were stolen from a car.

THEFT: A resident in the 5300 block of N. Washington Road, Washington Township, reported someone had gone through their vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: A resident in the 500 block of Boone Drive, Concord Township, reported at 1:30 p.m. an unknown older age white female came to his residence and was video recording the residence with her smart phone. The resident has a home security camera system that recorded the event. The female arrived at the residence in a newer silver in color vehicle which she parked in the driveway. The female exited the vehicle and went to the front door, where she knocked on it while recording with her phone. After no one answered the door, she then went back to her vehicle and left the area. The resident did not have any idea of who this person was and wished the incident be documented for future reference.