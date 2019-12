Bell ringer Sheryl Kolker of Gettysburg watches as a contribution is made to the 2019 Salvation Army Kettle Campaign at the Troy Walmart on Thursday. Kolker has been volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer for the past four years.

Bell ringer Sheryl Kolker of Gettysburg watches as a contribution is made to the 2019 Salvation Army Kettle Campaign at the Troy Walmart on Thursday. Kolker has been volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer for the past four years. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_121919mju_salvarmy_kettlecampaign.jpg Bell ringer Sheryl Kolker of Gettysburg watches as a contribution is made to the 2019 Salvation Army Kettle Campaign at the Troy Walmart on Thursday. Kolker has been volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer for the past four years. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today