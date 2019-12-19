Tipp City Library tries for second win in challenge

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Public Library is preparing for the launch of the 2020 Winter Reading Challenge and aim to surpass last year’s performance by registering 300 people in the challenge and reaching a total of 2,000 books read from Jan. 1-31.

Families are encouraged to cuddle up and read together during the dreary days of winter and log the books they read on their Beanstack account. Readers who participated in last year’s Winter Reading Challenge or the Summer Reading Club need only update their account to register for the 2020 Winter Reading Challenge. New participants will need to set-up their Beanstack account by going to the library website at www.tippcitylibrary.org or download the Beanstack app to their phone and register through the app.

The Beanstack software platform and mobile application make it easier for children and families to keep a history of their reading and stay motivated by earning badges and raffle tickets for each book they read together or independently.

“We are so excited about the new sponsor for the Winter Reading Challenge. Last year we won $500 as one of the top performing libraries and this year we want to energize the community so that even more readers participate and more books are read. It would be fantastic if we could win one of the author visits for the community from Penguin Random House, this year’s sponsor,” said youth services librarian Heidi Martin.

As part of the prize package, Penguin Random House will donate $50,000 worth of new books to enhance library collections. PRH will also sponsor author visits from Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich (The Hero Next Door, Crown Books for Young Readers) and Max Brailler (The Last Kids on Earth series, imprint TK), who will visit the top-performing schools and libraries to further inspire young readers. As in previous years, prizes will be awarded based on four elements: outreach, active participation, logging numbers, and community (social) sharing.

“Prizes are awarded according to the percentage of your library patrons who participate, the number of registrants that actively participate, the number of books read, and the successful use of social media to promote the challenge and Beanstack,” Martin said.

Local participants in the Winter Reading Challenge will receive coupons to local businesses if they read at least five books. The more books read, the more raffle tickets received for grand prizes that will be awarded in February. The raffle prizes include a Kindle Fire, gift packages for children, teens and adults, movie passes, and much more.

Registration for the Winter Reading Challenge begins Dec. 30. For more information, call the Tipp City Library at 667-3826.