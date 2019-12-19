Miami County Commissioners approve roof contract

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized a flat roof replacement project at the Miami County Incarceration Facility during its meeting on Thursday.

The commissioners accepted a quote from Garland/DBS, Inc. of Cleveland and authorized the replacement of the flat roof on the Incarceration Facility at a total cost not to exceed $90,851. The project scope includes all parts, material, and labor needed to complete the replacement and installation of the flat roof membrane. The cost also includes a manufacturer’s 20-year, no money limit labor and material warranty, according to Operations and Facilities Director Chris Johnson. The agreement is a contract under OMNIA Partners, a new cooperative name for the merger of US Communities, of which the county is a member, and the National IPA.

This is the next maintenance project to be done to the Incarceration Facility’s roof. In September, the commissioners authorized preventative maintenance and repairs to the metal section of the roof, including adding infrastructure to direct water runoff. Maxim Roofing Company of Dayton will perform that work at a cost not to exceed $22,970.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said prior to the meeting that one of his priorities for the county is to add on to the Incarceration Facility due to the state of the downtown jail, saying he is working to try to secure jail funding from the state’s 2020 capital budget. Simmons said it is estimated that it would cost between $20-22 million to add on to the Incarceration Facility. This follows Governor Mike DeWine stating his looking to move forward on renewed state jail funding.

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

