‘Neighbors helping neighbors’

TROY — Last Wednesday, Beavercreek officials stopped by Troy’s City Hall to take a few minutes to express their appreciation in their time of need.

City of Beavercreek’s City Manager Pete Landrum and Director of Public Administrative Services Mike Thonnerieux were on a “Thank You” tour to personally thank the 34 different regional jurisdictions including ODOT that came to their city’s aid after it was hit by a storng tornado on May 27.

They presented a photo of a city of Troy truck out on the Beavercreek clean-up tasks and was signed by the city’s elected officials and staff to show their appreciation.

The city of Troy employees that helped with the clean-up efforts at Beavercreek were Tim Parker and Joe Phillips from the Waste Water Treatment Plant, Dan Williams and Chuck Poling from the Street Department and Mike Chamblin, Glen Wooddell and Mike Byrne from the Utilities Department.

As a sincere thank you to each employee, as well as Mayor Michael Beamish, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington and Assistant Engineer Christy Butera, the city of Beavercreek commissioned commemorative coins for each person who assisted the city in their time of need. As Landrum and Thonnereiux shook the hand of each person, the coin was passed palm to palm as a gesture of appreciation.

Thonnerieux said he hopes the city of Troy never has to experience what their city endured, but if so, the city of Beavercreek would return the favor immediately.

According to assistant engineer Christy Butera, the city of Troy contributed 154.5 man hours over eight days among seven employees, as well as the use of Troy’s dump trucks to clear debris from Beavercreek streets following the EF-3 tornado. The EF-3 tornado, with wind speeds up to 140 miles per hour, caused wide spread damage across a 14 square mile path within the city of Beavercreek, shuttering businesses, damaging more than 200 homes — 80 of which were destroyed — and thousands of residents were impacted by fallen trees, limbs and debris from the storm. Thonnerieux said the tornado impacted the city of Beavercreek and the surrounding township from one side of the city limit to the other.

On Wednesday, city of Beavercreek’s City Manager Pete Landrum (fourth from the left) and Director of Public Administrative Services Mike Thonnerieux (fifth from the right) thanked the city of Troy’s eight city employees and supportive administration, for their help with the clean-up efforts following the aftermath of an EF-3 tornado on May 27. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_Beavercreek.jpg On Wednesday, city of Beavercreek’s City Manager Pete Landrum (fourth from the left) and Director of Public Administrative Services Mike Thonnerieux (fifth from the right) thanked the city of Troy’s eight city employees and supportive administration, for their help with the clean-up efforts following the aftermath of an EF-3 tornado on May 27. Melanie Yingst | Miami Valley Sunday News

Beavercreek thanks Troy for tornado assistance

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.