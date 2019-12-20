Piqua Police Department executes search warrant

PIQUA — Two suspects are in custody following the execution of a search warrant at 1703 Cambridge Street in Piqua on Friday morning.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said officers executed the warrant around 7 a.m. “We obtained the warrant based on neighbor complaints and tips,” said Grove.

Arrested at the scene was Leneil V. Alexander, 62, of Piqua. Alexander was charged with trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, and illegal manufacturing of drugs, a felony of the second-degree.

Police recovered a “substantial amount of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and cash,” said Grove.

A second person at the residence, Jesse Miller, 39, of Piqua, was also taken into custody. She faces a charge of one count of drug possession, a fifth-degree felony.

Alexander is currently under indictment in Miami County of similar charges from a July search warrant that was executed by police on Park Avenue in Piqua.

Both Alexander and Miller are incarcerated at the Miami County Jail where they are awaiting arraignment.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Piqua Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Piqua.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department at (937) 778-2027 or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-TIPS (8477).

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_MVT_WebLogo-1.jpg Alexander https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_121919_PPD_LeneilAlexander-1.jpg Alexander Miller https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_121919_PPD_JessMiller-1.jpg Miller

Two in custody on drug-related charges

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

