The gift of giving

Provided photo

Miami Valley Steel Services of Piqua donated $7,600 on Friday during their employee Christmas party to the Piqua Salvation Army to help local families for the holidays. Pictured, from left, are MVS employees, including Nick Straka, Ken Long, Len Stahl, Lou Moran, Salvation Army Major Robert Kramer, Shay Thompson and Jill Kindell. Miami Valley Steel does this each year at the holidays, where employees donate and the company matches the donation to the Salvation Army.