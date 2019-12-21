Area briefs

Light displays to be judged
PLEASANT HILL — The Third annual Pleasant Hill Village Christmas Property Decorating Contest is being held in the village.
Open voting will take place at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m.
Area residents are invited to come to Pleasant Hill and drive around the village looking — and voting — for the best Christmas lights display, based on the following criteria: creativity, light and decorations, and overall appearance. Refreshments will be provided by the village council.
The first place winner will receive $100, second receives $75 and honorable mention gets $50.
Night at the movies set
TROY — Start off the new year at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center with a free showing of “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” (1988) on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.
“The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” stars Leslie Nielsen as a bumbling police detective who must stop an attempt the assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. The movie was directed by David Zucker and also stars Priscilla Presley and O.J. Simpson. This comedy is Rated PG-13.
For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.
Join a gaming group
TROY — Join experienced gamers at noon Saturday, Jan. 4 to play and learn about games such as Settlers of Catan, Terraforming Mars, and Scythe. If you have a favorite game you would like to share, bring it along.
This program is also scheduled at noon Saturday, Feb. 1.
No registration required. For adults only.
Card club winners named
MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for November:
Bridge Winners:
Group 1:
First – Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart
Second – Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon
Third – Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson
Group 2:
First – Tom and Sue Gagnon
Second – Tim and Judy Logan
Third – Chuck and Liz Curtis
Group 3:
First – Sandy Adams and Marty Timko
Second – Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack
Third – Lou Holter and Judy Logan
Group 4:
First – Kathy Jent
Second – Barbara Wilson and Beth Earhart
Third – Laury Braby
Group 5:
First – Nancy Frantz
Second – Anita Peltier-Cain
Third – Mable Leytze
Group 8:
First – Nancy Nims
Second – Patty Penny
Third – Ruth Jenkins
Group 10:
First – Sandra Haack
Second – Laury Braby
Third – Kathy Jent