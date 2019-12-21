Area briefs

Light displays to be judged

PLEASANT HILL — The Third annual Pleasant Hill Village Christmas Property Decorating Contest is being held in the village.

Open voting will take place at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m.

Area residents are invited to come to Pleasant Hill and drive around the village looking — and voting — for the best Christmas lights display, based on the following criteria: creativity, light and decorations, and overall appearance. Refreshments will be provided by the village council.

The first place winner will receive $100, second receives $75 and honorable mention gets $50.

Night at the movies set

TROY — Start off the new year at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center with a free showing of “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” (1988) on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

“The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” stars Leslie Nielsen as a bumbling police detective who must stop an attempt the assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. The movie was directed by David Zucker and also stars Priscilla Presley and O.J. Simpson. This comedy is Rated PG-13.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Join a gaming group

TROY — Join experienced gamers at noon Saturday, Jan. 4 to play and learn about games such as Settlers of Catan, Terraforming Mars, and Scythe. If you have a favorite game you would like to share, bring it along.

This program is also scheduled at noon Saturday, Feb. 1.

No registration required. For adults only.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for November:

Bridge Winners:

Group 1:

First – Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart

Second – Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon

Third – Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson

Group 2:

First – Tom and Sue Gagnon

Second – Tim and Judy Logan

Third – Chuck and Liz Curtis

Group 3:

First – Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Second – Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack

Third – Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 4:

First – Kathy Jent

Second – Barbara Wilson and Beth Earhart

Third – Laury Braby

Group 5:

First – Nancy Frantz

Second – Anita Peltier-Cain

Third – Mable Leytze

Group 8:

First – Nancy Nims

Second – Patty Penny

Third – Ruth Jenkins

Group 10:

First – Sandra Haack

Second – Laury Braby

Third – Kathy Jent