Troy Foundation awards $330K

TROY — The Troy Foundation approved grants totaling $330,696 during the December quarterly meeting consisting of $328,237 from the General Fund and $2,459 from the Fifth Third Bank Fund for Arts and Culture. The following grants will be used in support of the Foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life of the residents of Troy and to grow a greater tomorrow.

• Miami East Junior Diamond Sports received a$464.26 grant for the planting of trees for park improvements.

• Cookson Elementary School was awarded $700 for assistance with kindness projects that Cookson students are focusing on in keeping with The Trojan Way.

• Cookson Elementary School was awarded $2,000 to assist with the purchase of shoes for the Girls on the Run program.

• Troy High School was awarded $2,000 for the purchase of a studio camera for use in the Trojan TV studio at Troy High School.

• Reading for Change received a $2,478 grant for the purchase of a MacBook Pro and marketing materials.

• Troy REC Association was awarded a $3,000 grant for the Summer Lunch Buddies, a six-week summer program for students in grades K-5.

• Troy Christian School was awarded $4,634 toward the purchase of band uniforms for the growing high school marching band.

• FISH, Inc. of Troy, OH received $5,000 for the Rent Assistance Program to assist Troy households with rent.

• Girls Scouts of Western Ohio was awarded $5,000 for financial assistance for underprivileged Troy Girl Scouts to include Girl Scout Troop expenses, Girl Scout camp and the community outreach program.

• National Inventors Hall of Fame was awarded $5,000 to be used for scholarships for the Camp Invention: K-6 STEM Enrichment Camp Program.

• Kyle Elementary School received a $5,395.50 grant toward the Leveled Literacy Intervention Red System, a high-quality reading instruction program for students who are not meeting grade-level reading.

• Miami Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America received a $7,500 grant for the support of young men and women in Troy who, along with their families, benefit from the values based scouting program.

• Maple Tree Cancer Alliance was awarded $7,500 for the exercise oncology and nutrition education program at Kettering Hospital in Troy.

• First United Church of Christ received an $8,000 grant for the on-going weekend Backpack Food Program for students of all six elementary buildings in the Troy City School District who are at risk for hunger over the weekend.

• American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio was awarded a $9,000 for the Disaster Services for Troy residents.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley was awarded a $10,000 grant toward the Mentor Troy program to provide quality one-to-one mentoring to Troy youth who face adversity.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center received an $11,000 grant for assistance with the Downtown Troy Summer Music Series, providing quality family entertainment to the citizens of Troy and surrounding areas. This grant was funded in part by the Fifth Third Bank Fund for Arts and Culture.

• Troy Fire Department received a $14,220 grant for the purchase of a Zoll AutoPulse Mechanical CPR Device which will benefit those in need of CPR pre-hospital.

• Overfield Tavern Museum received $14,600 for the roof repairs needed for Troy’s oldest building.

• Ohio State University Extension was awarded a $16,437 grant for the first year of a community garden for the Food Insecurity Community Garden in Troy.

• Health Partners Free Clinic received a $30,000 for the ongoing operation expenses to provide a free clinic for the uninsured and underserved individuals in our community.

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum received a $100,000 grant for support of the relocation of the Museum.

• Lincoln Community Center was awarded a $250,000 grant for the Lincoln Community Center Legacy Expansion Project.