BOE certifies issues, candidates

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections on Monday certified candidate and issue petitions for the March 17, 2020, primary election.

Contested races include the office of Miami County Sheriff and Miami County Commissioners.

Incumbent David Duchak will run against Paul Reece on the Republican ballot for sheriff.

The Miami County Commissioners will have a contested race. Joseph Gibson will run against incumbent Gregory Simmons for the seat that commences on Jan. 2, 2021.

Three Republicans and one Democratic candidate are vying for outgoing Commissioner Jack Evan’s seat, which commences on Jan. 3, 2021. Democratic candidate Jack Bastian will also appear on the ballot in the November General Election against the winner of the Republican Primary between W. McGregor Dixon Jr., Wade Westfall and Mark Williams.

Republican and appointed County Commissioner Ted Mercer also filed for the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2022 with no challengers for that seat.

The board also approved four issues to appear on the ballot on March 17.

The board certified Troy City Schools’ 37-year, 7.04-mills bond issue to raise $98.6 million for three new elementary schools and one new middle school on the March 17 ballot.

The city of Piqua is seeking a 0.25 percent income tax renewal for 10 years for street-related projects.

The Pleasant Hill-Newton Twp. Joint Fire District will have two issues on the March 17 ballot. The first, a $2.9 million bond issue to collect over 28 years. The bond is for the new construction of a fire/EMS facility.

The second issue for Pleasant Hill-Newton Twp. Joint Fire District is an additional 2.8-mills continuing property tax for the purpose of acquiring equipment and staff for the fire department.

The board of elections reviewed one issue related to the candidate petitions. Sheriff’s candidate Paul Reece turned his petition for sheriff in with too many signatures. Reece was present at the meeting.

According to Ohio Revised Code, candidates must not file more than three times the required signatures on petitions. The sheriff’s race required 50 valid signatures. Reece filed 158 signatures, which the board of elections employees accepted. Elections staff are not allowed to pre-check petitions for issues at the time of submission.

“There are limitations on what we can tell them,” said Director Laura Bruns. The board decided to accept the petition as submitted, with chairman of the board Dave Fisher stating that Ohio legislation should be more clear on the matter of over-submitting signatures as it is with the lack of valid signatures.

Other candidates certified by the board include: U.S. Congress 8th District Warren Davidson (filed in Butler County); 80th District Ohio House Representative — Ted Jones, Democratic write-in candidate and incumbent Republican Jena Powell; Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp (R); County Recorder Jessica Lopez (R); County Treasurer Jim Stubbs (R); County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell (R); Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt (R); Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge Scott Altenburger (R); and Clerk of Courts Jan Mottinger (R).

In other news:

• The board unanimously rejected the following candidacy petitions for the Miami County Republican Central Committee for a variety of issues, such as incomplete petition, not enough signatures (five valid signatures were required) or incomplete filing: Linda Callison, Piqua 3-A; James Grissom, Piqua 4-D/E; Holly Mitchel Wheeler, Troy 1-A; Vincent Moncado, Troy 3-C; Eric Paris, Troy 3-D; James Maxwell, Troy 6-B for invalid address; Steve Quillen, Concord West; Stanley Evans, Tipp City G; Merlin Baker, Newton West; Scott George, Monroe West; Luke Huffman, Ludlow Central; Carl DeSantis, West Milton C; and Paul Reece, Springcreek West.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

